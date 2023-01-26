Actors’ Mission “Silent Sky” final performances kick off tonight

January 26, 2023 — The final performances of the Actors’ Mission’s “Silent Sky” will occur tonight, Friday night, and Sunday afternoon at the Broadway Theater. Showtimes are 7 p.m. tonight and Friday, with a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m.

There is no admission for all performances, with a no-charge meal will be served at 6 p.m.

The play “Silent Sky” was written by Lauren Gunderson and celebrates the work of pioneer Astronomer Henrietta Leavitt” as recorded by writer Daniel Bendtsen. Until Leavitt, many astronomers guessed the universe was no bigger than the Milky Way, as astronomers could only measure distances up to a few hundred light-years.