Actors’ Mission “Silent Sky” to open tonight

January 19, 2023 — The Actors’ Mission’s latest production, entitled “Silent Sky,” will have its first showing tonight at the Broadway Theater. The play will also be presented on Friday and Saturday as well. Show times on all three nights are at 7 p.m. Admission is free, and a complimentary meal will be served at 6 p.m. Silent Sky will also be performed next week.

“Silent Sky” was written by Lauren Gunderson and celebrates the work of pioneer Astronomer Henrietta Leavitt” by Daniel Bendtsen. Until Leavitt, many astronomers guessed the universe was no bigger than the Milky Way, as astronomers could only measure distances up to a few hundred light-years.

The play will also be presented next week with performances Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. with a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m.

Actor’s Mission Auditions are to be Held Monday and Tuesday

The Actors Mission will hold open auditions this Monday and Tuesday for their next production. Auditions will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Actors’ Mission building on South Main St. in Rock Springs. Thirteen roles are available, including one for a child or young-looking adult. No experience or advanced preparation is necessary.

According to a press release from the Actor’s Mission, their next production will be made of two separate one-act plays exploring complex issues of mortality and morality. The first play, Everybody, was written by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins as a humorous modern adaptation of the fifteenth-century morality play Everyman. It examines the meaning of life and what we can take with us at its end.

The second play, No Exit, is an existentialist classic by Jean-Paul Sartre. It is a spellbinding character piece focusing on three newly deceased people dealing with who they were in the world and what will happen to them now.