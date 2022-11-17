Actors’ Mission to hold auditions tonight and Friday night

November 17, 2022 — The Actors’ Mission will be holding open auditions for their next production tonight and Friday. The next presentation is titled “Silent Sky.” The play will feature the story of Henrietta Swan Leavitt, a pioneering woman in science. The play performances will take place in January.

Tonight’s auditions will take place at the Broadway Theater from 6 to 8 p.m., with Friday’s audition from 6 to 8 p.m. in room 1302 at Western Wyoming Community College. There are four roles for women and one man.

The production is being directed by Jené Chollak.

Learn more by visiting the Actors’ Mission Facebook page.