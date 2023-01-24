Actors’ Mission to hold final auditions tonight

January 24, 2023 — The Actors Mission will be holding their final open auditions tonight for their next production. Auditions will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Actors’ Mission building on South Main St. in Rock Springs. Thirteen roles are available, including one for a child or young-looking adult. No previous acting experience is required.

The Actors Mission’s current production, Silent Night, will have final performances at the Broadway Theater this Thursday and Friday night at 7 p.m. with a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee. Admission is free, with a complimentary meal served one hour before each performance.

