Actors’ Mission’s “Lifespan of Fact” opens tonight

February 9, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

Tonight is the opening night for the Actors’ Mission’s latest production, “Lifespan of a Fact.” Tonight’s free performance will begin at 7 p.m. at the Broadway Theater.

Performances will also occur Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. More shows will occur next Friday and Saturday nights, with a final Sunday afternoon matinee. A complimentary meal will be served one hour before each performance.

Life of a Fact is based on the book by John D’Agata and Jim Fingal. The story’s plot centers around a fresh-out-of-Harvard fact checker for a prominent but sinking magazine. The storyline is based on the actual events surrounding John D’Agata’s essay “What Happens There” about the suicide of a teenager.