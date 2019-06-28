Actors’ “The Nerd” With Two More Performances

Rock Springs, WY (6/28/19) – The final two performances of the Actors’ Mission adaptation of the comedy The Nerd will be tonight and Saturday night. Both performances will be at 7:00 p.m. at the Broadway Theater in Downtown Rock Springs.

There is no admission charged and a free meal will be presented one hour prior to each performance.

The Nerd is a two-act comedy written by actor/writer Larry Shue. The family-friendly play ran on Broadway from March 22, 1987, to April 10, 1988, starring Star Wars star Mark Hamill.