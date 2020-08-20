Additional 121 Yellowstone employees test negative for COVID-19

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 20, 2020) —

Employee Surveillance Testing

Yellowstone National Park’s (YNP) August 18 press release reported 121 “pending” employee COVID-19 tests taken late last week. All of these tests have returned negative, bringing YNP’s total asymptomatic negative test count to 1,499 since early June (467 negative tests in the past three weeks).

YNP, in partnership with the States of Montana and Wyoming and surrounding counties, will test approximately 150 additional front-line employees on Thursday, August 20. More information about the surveillance testing effort is available in park news releases dated June 30 and June 4.

Total tests conducted to date: 1,499

Total tests with negative results: 1,499

Total tests with positive results: 0

Total tests with results pending: 0