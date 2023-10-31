Additional flu and COVID-19 clinics taking place in November

Stock photo

October 31, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

Sweetwater County Nursing and Public Health will offer extra COVID-19 and Flu Shot Clinics in November. The first clinic is this Friday, November 3, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at their office at 333 Broadway, Rock Springs. A second clinic will take place at the same location on November 17.

Flu, High-Dose Flu, and COVID-19 vaccines will be available during these clinics. There is a cost associated with the vaccines, with most insurance companies being billed.

You’re asked to call Sweetwater County Nursing and Public Health with questions at 307-922-5390.