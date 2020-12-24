Additional funding becomes available for County’s ‘Charitable Organizations’ 

Advertisement





(December 23, 2020) — The Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners sent out the following press release late this afternoon:

Governor Gordon has awarded additional funds under the Charitable Relief Program to the following:

Sweetwater County “Charitable Organization,” including churches, which qualifies as tax-exempt under either 501 (c) (3) or Section 501 ( c ) (19) of the Internal Revenue Code and which provide goods, services, or payments to the public related to the COVID-19 Public Health emergency, qualify to apply for this “CARES ACT” funding.

These funds are determined by the Governor’s Office using population as a primary allocation metric, which has been awarded to each county. The funds will be distributed by completing a “Community Charitable Relief Program Grantee Certification Form,” which can be emailed, picked up at the Sweetwater County Commissioners Office, and is also available on the County Website. Information will be included on requirements for applying for funding from the “CARES ACT.”

Applications may be requested electronically at [email protected] or by calling our office at 307-872-3897. Applications are also available on the County Website at

www.sweet.wy.us and will be available at the County Commissioners Office located at 80 W. Flaming Gorge Way, Suite 109, Green River, Wyoming.

DEADLINE for submittal is NO LATER THAN NOON (12:00 p.m.) TUESDAY,

DECEMBER 29, 2020. Please follow the instructions on how to complete the application and return all attached information with the application to [email protected]