Adopt a BLM wild horse at two Wyoming events in June

Shutterstock Image

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

CHEYENNE WYOMING — The Bureau of Land Management kicks off the summer with two wild horse adoptions in Wyoming in June. Untrained horses will be offered to qualified adopters on a first-come, first-served basis for a $25 fee.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

June 4, Wind River Wild Horse Ranch Public Off-Range Pasture: approximately 20 wild horses will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the public off-range pasture near Lander. Take a free wagon tour to view the wild horses until 2 p.m.

June 11, Deerwood Ranch Public Off-Range Pasture: approximately 20 wild horses will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the public off-range pasture near Laramie.

In addition, the Rock Springs Wild Horse Holding Facility offers untrained horses for adoption by appointment only. Contact the facility at 307-352-0292.

Wild horses available for adoption have been removed from overpopulated herds roaming Western public rangelands. As part of our efforts to find every horse and burro a good home, the BLM offers up to $1,000 to adopt an untrained animal. This adoption incentive will be offered for all horses at these two events.

For more information about the events and locations, visit blm.gov/whb or contact the national information center at 866-468-7826 or [email protected].