Adopt a tree to decorate in Rock Springs and Green River

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (December 2, 2020) – There is still plenty of trees and plenty of time to help light of the cities of Rock Springs and Green River through their respective chamber of commerce’s Adopt-a-Tree program.

Advertisement

Through the holiday season every year, trees along Dewar Drive in Rock Springs and Uinta Drive in Green River are lit up by local businesses and people of the community to help spread Christmas cheer.

For a one-year adoption, members of the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce can adopt for $35. A non-member can adopt for $40. For those who want to go above and beyond and adopt a large tree or gazebo, the price is $50.

For a three-year adoption in Rock Springs, members of the chamber can adopt for $100. A non-member can adopt for $120. Large trees and gazebos cost $150.

Officials of the chamber of commerce ask that if people purchased a three-year adoption that they call prior to decorating their tree because the chamber wants to verify the tree information and ensure everything is good to go.

The chamber’s number is 307-362-3771.

In Green River, for members and non-members it cost $35 to adopt a tree. Green River Chamber of Commerce’s number is 307-875-5711.

For both cities, the trees need to be undecorated by mid-January.

In Rock Springs, the deadline to take down decorations is Jan. 11.

In Green River, the deadline to take down decorations is Jan. 15