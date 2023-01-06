Adoption event taking place at Rock Springs Animal Control tomorrow

Photo courtesy of Rock Springs Animal Control

Carly Eversole, [email protected]

Rock Springs, Wyoming – Tomorrow from 10-2 pm Rock Springs Animal Control (RSAC) will be hosting an adoption event at the shelter at 850 West Center Street. Currently, at the shelter, there are 10 dogs, 28 cats, and 4 cats available for adoption. A complete list of the animals available can be viewed here.

Adoption fees at RSAC are as follows:

Dogs $80

Cats $20

Kittens $40

Adoption fees include a voucher for spay/neuter and vaccines if they have not received them already.

In addition to the adoption event, RSAC has been busy the last year making some changes and offering new things. The shelter recently partnered with Science Diet to provide a consistently healthy diet to their animals at a discounted cost. New adopters are sent home with a small bag of Science Diet upon taking their new pet home. Because of this partnership, RSAC is no longer able to take donations of any other food brands but does welcome treats, joint supplements, etc. Should community members still wish to donate food staff encourages them to purchase Science Diet locally and bring it to the shelter.

Along with new food RSAC now offers city license tags that have a QR code that can be registered through Paw Finders. These new city licenses now serve as proof of licensing, a requirement within Rock Springs City limits, a rabies tag, and an identification tag. These new licenses eliminate the need for pets to wear multiple tags on their collars and lead to easier identification.

RSAC has seen an increase in adoptions over the last year, as well as a successful foster program. Staff is hopeful this trend continues into the new year.