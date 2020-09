Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

NORTHWESTERN WYOMING (September 1, 2020) — In a post from August 31 on the PipesTraveler.com Facebook page, grizzly cubs were caught on video wrestling and playing in the middle of the roadway in northwestern Wyoming.

The original post stated, “We just loved watching these four grizzly cubs playing and wrestling in the roadway! The wildlife volunteers did a great job of keeping the onlookers at bay. #100yardpledge We hope everyone enjoys.”

Watch the video below:

