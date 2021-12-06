Adult hockey league sign-up taking place at Family Rec. Center

December 6, 2021 — Sign-ups are currently happening at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center for an adult hockey league. The league will begin to play on January 9 and last for ten weeks.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

According to the Family Rec Center, USA Hockey Adult/Senior No Checking rules will be in place, with officiating being done by paid referees and scorekeepers. Season stats will also be kept. Teams will play one game a week on Sundays.

There is a player registration fee charged with players required to have a Family Recreation Center pass.

A captains meeting will be taking place this Sunday at 4:30 p.m.

Call the Family Recreation Center for registration information at 307-352-1445. You can also email Ice Arena General Manager Adam Stio at [email protected]