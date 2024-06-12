Adults only tie-dye event at Sweetwater County Library

June 12, 2024 – Wyo4News

The Sweetwater County Library at 300 N. 1st Street E. in Green River will host an adults only tie-dye event on Thursday, June 13, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Adults are invited to bring any 100% cotton item to the library, where all other materials will be provided.

This free event, open to the public, marks the first adults only tie-dye event at the library in several years. Traditionally, tie-dye events have been held exclusively for teens each summer. However, due to popular demand, the library has extended this creative opportunity to adults. Participants will need to bring their own cotton item to tie-dye, while the library will supply rubber bands, dye, and instructions for creating unique patterns.

Cherrie Dittman, a library representative, expressed her excited for the event and stated, “We hope everyone will join us for a fun and creative experience.”

Earlier in the day, at 2 p.m., teens entering sixth grade and up are invited to join their own tie-dye session. Teens can bring their own items or select from those provided by the library.