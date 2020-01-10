Advertising efforts generated $5.4 million in county visitor spending in 2019

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 10, 2020) –– According to a press release from the Sweetwater County Joint Travel & Tourism Board (SWCTT), the Sweetwater County 4% local option lodging tax generated $5.4 million in visitor spending in the county in 2019 (SMARI).

The local option lodging tax is administered by the SWCTT board with the sole purpose of generating visitation to the area. The board just released their annual report, which reflected that the monetary result of the direct advertising efforts of the board.

“Individuals that visited Sweetwater County, after seeing an advertisement placed by the SWCTT board and requesting a travel guide, spent $5.4 million here in 2019. That is money going into the cash registers of local businesses in Sweetwater County, made possible by the local option lodging tax,” said Jenissa Meredith, Executive Director of Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism.

SWCTT fulfilled almost 30,000 travel guide requests and drove over 150,000 new visitors to the website at www.tourwyoming.com in 2019.

The SWCTT 2019 Annual Report Lodging Tax Budget

72% Overall Marketing Campaign

10% Event Grants (any non-profit, local event that generates lodging occupancy)

5% Rock Springs and Green River Chambers of Commerce (staffing of visitor services)

5% Sweetwater Events Complex (out-of-county marketing and event recruitment)

8% Administration

The SWCTT board also provided funding or allocated staff efforts towards: