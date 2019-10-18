Advocating for civil political discussion

Western's chapter of Turning Point USA invite people to respectfully share their opinions with them

By Ann Jantz, wyo4news.com

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Oct. 18, 2019) — A new student organization on the Western Wyoming Community College campus is working to change perceptions people may have when it comes to conservative political ideas.

Sponsor

Turning Points USA is a national 501(c)3 non-profit organization whose mission is to identify, educate, train, and organize students to promote the principles of freedom, free markets and limited government. Founded in 2012 by Charlie Kirk, its mission is to build the “most organized, active, and powerful conservative grassroots activist network on high school and college campuses across the country,” according to the group’s website.

One of the organization’s main contributors is Foster Friess, who ran against and lost to Mark Gordon in the 2018 Wyoming gubernatorial primary election.

Trey Lee of Rock Springs is WWCC’s chapter president and is the driving force in getting the local chapter up and running. He said he wanted to offer a place where conservative students can talk and feel safe about voicing their opinions and ideas.

Turning Point is a political advocacy group that is primarily about freedom, limited government and free market, but Lee and his fellow members said they hope people who have different ideologies will sit in on one — or more — of their meetings to see what they’re really about.

“We want to hear what you have to say; we want you to get involved in politics,” said member Carrie Grigsby, who is originally from Dallas but moved to Rock Springs and graduated from Rock Springs High School. She is currently a freshman at Western. “We invite all to come and respectfully share their opinions.”

“You can be a liberal and love the structure of our country,” treasurer J.T. added.

ORGANIZATION CONTROVERSY

Turning Points USA has been accused in the national media — whether true or not — of engaging in racist practices. One particular area that has been criticized is the organization’s Professor Watchlist, which lists college professors whom Turning Point alleges discriminate against conservative students and advance left-wing propaganda in the classroom.

Advertisement

Western’s Turning Point members were adamant about not having anything to do with the watchlist. In fact, they offer an invitation to faculty as well as students who may have some reservations about the group to come and talk with them and sit in on a meeting.

“We look up to instructors. Why do we want to hurt that?” Grigsby said. Instead, she invites any faculty

It is not their intent to harm any teacher/student relationships, Lee added.

In its inception, the local chapter has had its share of backlash. Paul Ortiz, who serves as secretary for the local group, said he had zero interest in the group at first, but it was the backlash and its vehement nature that prompted him to join.

Ortiz, who immigrated from Puerto Rico and came to Rock Springs from Hawaii after serving in the U.S. Marine Corps, said some people at the first meeting tried to “veto us down.” He believes much of what people have heard about Turning Point is rumors and gossip generated by news media.

Grigsby said they have been called white supremacists by some on campus. “One professor said we support Nazism,” she added.

The students said the labels do hurt, but they choose to ignore them and keep on moving forward.

“It’s apples and oranges, and people eat what they want,” Ortiz said.

ADMINISTRATION OUTLOOK

Western’s Vice President for Student Services Philip Parnell said there has been “significant student interest” in Turning Point.

The local organization currently has 13 students signed up. Ortiz said a typical meeting is made up of the four officers and usually three or four other members.

Parnell noted the college does not set up such organizations, and as long as it is a legal, ethical and moral organization, the college will allow it.

Turning Point is a large national student organization, and Parnell likes that they promote freedom.

And that’s what college is all about, he said.

Advertisement

“College is about exposing students to new ideas, we want them to experience things they may not like,” Parnell said. “It’s part of the learning process, and we want all sides discussed.”

About the Professor Watchlist, Parnell was under the impression that it is a compilation of public articles already in the national media. He didn’t believe the WWCC students would be involved with it and jeopardize the good relationships they have built with the college’s faculty.

“Our students and faculty get along really well,” he said. “They (Turning Point members) have their goals and I believe they will stick to them.”

Attempts were made to contact the organization’s WWCC faculty advisor Ann Rudoff, but phone messages and emails were not returned as of post time.

CHANGING PERCEPTIONS

Despite the backlash, the group’s main goal — besides advocating for its political views — is to build a positive connection and maintain credibility in the community.

To this end, the group plans to host speakers, plan discussions and organize charitable fundraisers. Their first fundraiser is a blanket drive, with the funds to go to the YWCA Safe House.

Grigsby said people are invited to purchase a blanket and can choose to keep it or to donate it to the Safe House. If interested, people can call her at 307-448-7497 or email [email protected]

They would also like to invite local politicians to come and talk with them in an effort to build a bridge which would connect local constituents with their state’s politicians.

Advertisement

“We’re more about local politics and not so much national,” Lee said. “The national leadership has a lot to do with the current climate of U.S. politics, causing a polarization and not touching on the important issues. We want to be about positive social change.”

It starts at the local level, he added.

Meetings are at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays near the T-Rex Grill on Western’s Rock Springs campus.