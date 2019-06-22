Aeronautics Commission To Meet June 24 To Discuss Wyoming Air Service

Cheyenne, Wyoming (6/22/19) – It has been announced the Wyoming Aeronautics Commission will meet Monday, June 24, in Cheyenne at 1:00 p.m. The meeting will be by teleconference.

At the meeting, the Commission will vote on the Capacity Purchase Agreement and Wyoming Aviation Capital Improvement Program (WACIP) budget modifications for the fiscal year 2019 and 2020.

What is the Capacity Purchase Agreement?

According to a press release, the Capacity Purchase Agreement is a long-term contract to provide air service to as many as four Wyoming cities. A committee of aeronautics subject matter experts and stakeholders, working with the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s Procurement Office, selected SkyWest to provide air service to Gillette, Riverton, Rock Springs, and Sheridan.

The WACIP is a compilation of all anticipated improvement projects for each public airport in Wyoming.

The commission may hold an executive session at the end of the meeting if necessary.

Public Input Welcomed

The phone number to join the teleconference is (888) 531-9486. Commission meetings are open to the public. The public may join the Wyoming Department of Transportation staff in the WYDOT executive staff conference room at 5300 Bishop Boulevard, Cheyenne.

The commission’s next meeting will be July 16 in Cheyenne.

For more information, please contact the commission secretary at (307) 777-4015. You can also email [email protected] or visit the website at www.dot.state.wy.us.

About the Wyoming Aeronautics Commission

The seven commissioners, appointed by the governor for six-year terms, approve grants and loans of state and federal money for airport construction, maintenance, improvements, marketing, and air service enhancements. The commission holds six in-person meetings per year.