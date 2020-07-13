After a record high Saturday, Sunday’s new COVID-19 cases drop

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 13, 2020) — After Saturday’s highest one day total of 43 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 was reported by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website, Sunday’s state total dropped to just 19. Sunday’s new cases were spread out over eight counties were as Saturday’s record one-day total was accumulated in 13 counties, also the record high. In all, Wyoming’s total COVID-19 total is now at 1,506, with 356 probable cases. State recoveries are listed at 1,096.

Sweetwater County was once again listed in the count on Sunday, with two more cases reported. Sunday marked the 15th straight day for the county to register at least one new case of the virus. Sweetwater County’s total is now 128, 47 in July, according to the WDH.

Other counties with at least one new case Sunday were Campbell, Fremont, Laramie, Natrona, Sublette, Teton, and Uinta.

The state’s testing numbers held steady from Saturday’s report at 56,102.

Here is a breakdown of all 23 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Sunday: Albany (44, -), Big Horn (26, -), Campbell (71, +3), Carbon (16, -), Converse (17, -), Crook (7, -), Fremont (344, +3), Goshen (7, -), Hot Springs (9, -), Johnson (17, -), Laramie (215, +3), Lincoln (34, -), Natrona (139, +4), Niobrara (1, -), Park (75, -), Platte (3, -), Sheridan (21, -), Sublette (4, +1), Sweetwater (128, +2), Teton (125, +2), Uinta (164, +1), Washakie (38, -), and Weston (1, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Sunday: Albany (5), Big Horn (4), Campbell (17), Carbon (13), Converse (11), Fremont (43), Goshen (2), Hot Springs (3), Johnson (4), Laramie (111), Lincoln (7), Natrona (24), Niobrara (1), Park (9), Platte (1), Sheridan (8), Sublette (3), Sweetwater (10), Teton (32), Uinta (38), and Washakie (5).