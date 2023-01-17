After HVAC issues, the ’50 Contemporary Art Voices’ is open at WWCC

“New Orleans” by Jennye Stubblefield

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The art gallery is finally open again to the public. In early December, due to an HVAC issue in the art gallery, Western Wyoming Community College had to delay the opening of “50 Contemporary Art Voices”. The show will run from January 17, 2023, to February 24, 2023. Visitors will be able to view the exhibition daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., except for holiday closures.

As per the press release back in December, Western Wyoming Community College’s (Western) Art Gallery is pleased to present 50 Contemporary Art Voices, a group exhibition featuring work from the collection of artist and art collector Fred Danziger.

The pieces on display are all works from Fred Danziger’s personal collection. They have been purchased from a variety of galleries and artists over the years. They span a wide variety of styles—from abstraction to highly rendered photorealism, from conceptual to perceptual approaches. The mediums include oil painting, watercolor, drawing, printmaking, and sculpture.

“This exhibit is not about a particular aesthetic,” said Danziger. “It is about collecting art. It is essentially a traveling museum of contemporary art. We hope you find value in this exhibit and consider visiting the websites of the artists. You might find something to begin—or add to—your own collection. Please support your local art centers, museums, and galleries. Lend your support with words, or especially by acquiring work for your personal collection of fine art!”

Those interested in viewing more of Danziger’s collection may do so by visiting his online archive at: https://freddanziger.com/101/101artists.html.