Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: April 13, 2020

This Afternoon — Partly sunny, with a steady temperature around 27. Blustery, with a northwest wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as -5. Blustery, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tuesday Night — Isolated snow showers after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Blustery, with a west southwest wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Advertisement

Wednesday — Snow likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday Night — Snow likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Windy, with a northwest wind 20 to 25 mph becoming east northeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday — A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Thursday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Advertisement

Friday — Sunny, with a high near 45.

Friday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 53.

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Sunday — Partly sunny, with a high near 57.