Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: April 14, 2020

This Afternoon — Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Windy, with a west wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Tonight — A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Windy, with a west southwest wind 18 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday — A chance of snow before 1pm, then rain and snow. High near 42. Breezy, with a west wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday Night — Rain and snow, becoming all snow after midnight. Patchy blowing snow after midnight. Low around 19. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 18 to 22 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Thursday — A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday Night — A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday — Sunny, with a high near 42. Light west wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 17.

Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy.

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy.

Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Monday — Partly sunny, with a high near 55.