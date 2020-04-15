Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Wednesday, April 15, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 15, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast for Wednesday, April 15, from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon — Rain and snow showers. Steady temperature around 40. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight — Rain and snow, becoming all snow after 8pm. Patchy blowing snow between 4am and 5am. Low around 19. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming east northeast 19 to 24 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Thursday — Snow likely, mainly before 10am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 15. East wind 5 to 14 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday — Sunny, with a high near 45. Light west southwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 22. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight.

Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a light west southwest wind becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.

Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Monday — Partly sunny, with a high near 57.

Monday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Tuesday — A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.