Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: April 6, 2020

This Afternoon — A 50 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Tonight — A 50 percent chance of rain, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 58. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night — Clear, with a low around 32. North northwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east northeast in the evening.

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 58. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Friday — Sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.

Friday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Saturday — A slight chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.

Saturday Night — A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Sunday — A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42.