Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: April 7, 2020

This Afternoon — Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 58. West wind 8 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Northwest wind around 9 mph becoming east after midnight.

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 62. East northeast wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 33. East northeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west southwest after midnight.

Friday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Saturday — A 30 percent chance of rain after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy.

Saturday Night — A chance of rain before 9pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 9pm and 11pm, then a chance of snow after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday — Snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.

Sunday Night — A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Monday — A slight chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.