Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: August 12, 2020

This Afternoon — Isolated showers between 3pm and 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Thursday Night — Clear, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Friday — Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Night — Clear, with a low around 51.

Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 87.

Sunday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Monday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Tuesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.