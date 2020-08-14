Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: August 14, 2020

This Afternoon — Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a west wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Tonight — Clear, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 17 to 22 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west northwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night — Clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Advertisement

Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 53. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Monday — Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Advertisement

Tuesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Tuesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 86.