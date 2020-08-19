Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: August 19, 2020

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]
SWEETWATER, WYOMING (August 19, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
This Afternoon — Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph.
Tonight — Isolated showers before 7pm, then isolated showers and thunderstorms between 7pm and 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday — Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night — Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday — Sunny, with a high near 90. South southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Friday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 54. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 94. Light south southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 93.
Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Monday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Tuesday — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.