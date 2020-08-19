Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: August 19, 2020

This Afternoon — Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph.

Tonight — Isolated showers before 7pm, then isolated showers and thunderstorms between 7pm and 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday — Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night — Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday — Sunny, with a high near 90. South southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 54. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 94. Light south southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 93.

Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Tuesday — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.