Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: August 20, 2020

This Afternoon — Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 4pm. Widespread smoke. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 15 to 18 mph becoming south southwest. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight — Widespread smoke. Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light.

Friday — Widespread smoke. Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a light west southwest wind becoming west northwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night — Widespread smoke before midnight. Clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Advertisement

Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Advertisement

Monday — Sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Tuesday — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Wednesday — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.