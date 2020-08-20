Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: August 20, 2020

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]
SWEETWATER, WYOMING (August 20, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
This Afternoon — Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 4pm. Widespread smoke. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 15 to 18 mph becoming south southwest. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight — Widespread smoke. Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light.
Friday — Widespread smoke. Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a light west southwest wind becoming west northwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Friday Night — Widespread smoke before midnight. Clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Monday — Sunny, with a high near 90.
Monday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Tuesday — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Tuesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Wednesday — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.