Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: August 21, 2020

This Afternoon — Widespread smoke before 5pm. Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight — Clear, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Advertisement

Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light southwest wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Advertisement

Tuesday — A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Wednesday — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Wednesday Night — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Thursday — A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Sunny, with a high near 84.