Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: August 25, 2020

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

SWEETWATER, WYOMING (August 25, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

 

This Afternoon — A slight chance of showers between 1pm and 3pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight — Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 53. South wind 6 to 10 mph.

 

Thursday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Thursday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday — A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 83. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Friday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

 

Saturday — A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.

Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Monday — A slight chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 66.

 

