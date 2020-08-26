Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: August 26, 2020

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]
SWEETWATER, WYOMING (August 26, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Red Flag Warning until 8 pm on Thursday, August 27
This Afternoon — Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.
Thursday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a light west southwest wind becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Thursday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming east 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Friday — Sunny, with a high near 83. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Friday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 50. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a light south southwest wind becoming west southwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Sunday — A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy.
Sunday Night — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 10%.
Monday — A chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.
Monday Night — A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy.
Tuesday — A chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 73.