Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: August 26, 2020

This Afternoon — Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Thursday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a light west southwest wind becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Thursday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming east 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Friday — Sunny, with a high near 83. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 50. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a light south southwest wind becoming west southwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Sunday — A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy.

Sunday Night — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Monday — A chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.

Monday Night — A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Tuesday — A chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 73.