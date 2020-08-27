Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: August 27, 2020

This Afternoon — Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Tonight — Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Friday — A slight chance of showers between 7am and 8am. Sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 50. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Sunday — A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with a southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west northwest 16 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Sunday Night — A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Monday Night — A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Tuesday — A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Tuesday Night — A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Wednesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.