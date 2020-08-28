Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: August 28, 2020

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]
SWEETWATER, WYOMING (August 28, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
This Afternoon — Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming north. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight — Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. North wind 6 to 9 mph becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday — Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with a southwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.
Sunday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 17 to 22 mph becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Monday Night — Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.
Tuesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 46.
Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 80.
Wednesday Night — Clear, with a low around 50.
Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 82.