Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: August 28, 2020

This Afternoon — Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming north. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight — Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. North wind 6 to 9 mph becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday — Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with a southwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Sunday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 17 to 22 mph becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday Night — Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Tuesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 80.

Wednesday Night — Clear, with a low around 50.

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 82.