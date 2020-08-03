Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: August 3, 2020

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

SWEETWATER, WYOMING (August 3, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

This Afternoon – Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Advertisement

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

Thursday – A 10 percent chance of showers afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 16 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Advertisement

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 84.