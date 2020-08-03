Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: August 3, 2020

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]
SWEETWATER, WYOMING (August 3, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
This Afternoon – Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.
Thursday – A 10 percent chance of showers afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 16 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 84.
Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 83.
Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 84.