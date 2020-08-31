Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: August 31, 2020

This Afternoon — Scattered sprinkles before 3pm, then isolated showers after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight — Isolated showers before 10pm, then scattered sprinkles between 10pm and 11pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday — Sunny, with a high near 74. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night — Clear, with a low around 43. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday Night — Clear, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night — Clear, with a low around 47.

Friday — Sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night — Clear, with a low around 49.

Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night — Clear, with a low around 47.

Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 79.