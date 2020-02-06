Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Feb. 6, Thursday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 6, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Late This Afternoon – Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Areas of blowing snow. Highs around 31. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 75 mph.

Tonight – Very windy. Cloudy. Areas of blowing snow through the night. Patchy fog in the late evening and early morning. Chance of snow in the evening. Snow likely late in the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 23 to 28. West winds 30 to 40 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

Friday – Very windy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Areas of blowing snow through the day. Highs 34 to 38. West winds 30 to 40 mph.

Friday Night – Windy. Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 24. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

Advertisement

Saturday – Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs 32 to 36. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Saturday Night – Breezy, colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Lows 8 to 13. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Sunday – Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 18.

Sunday Night – Colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 4 below to 1 above zero.

Advertisement

Monday – Partly cloudy. Highs 18 to 23. Lowest wind chill readings 13 below to 23 below zero in the morning.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows zero to 5 above. Wind chill readings 13 below to 23 below zero.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 22 to 27. Lowest wind chill readings 13 below to 23 below zero in the morning.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy. Lows 6 to 11.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs 21 to 26.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows zero to 5 above.