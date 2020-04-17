Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Friday, April 17, 2020

Sponsor

This Afternoon — Sunny, with a high near 46. West southwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 25. South southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Saturday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west northwest 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 7 to 16 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday — A 30 percent chance of rain after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday — Sunny, with a high near 58. West northwest wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Tuesday — A 20 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Tuesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.

Wednesday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Thursday — A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Breezy.