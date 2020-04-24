Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Friday, April 24, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 24, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast for Friday, April 24, from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon – Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a west wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Breezy.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.