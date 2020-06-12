Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Friday, June 12, 2020

This Afternoon — Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tonight — Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Saturday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with a south wind 20 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Saturday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west southwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Tuesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy.

Tuesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy.

Wednesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Thursday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.