Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Friday, June 12, 2020

SWEETWATER, WYOMING (June 12, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
This Afternoon — Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Tonight — Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Saturday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with a south wind 20 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.
Saturday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.
Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west southwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Monday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Tuesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy.
Tuesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy.
Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy.
Wednesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Thursday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.