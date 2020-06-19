Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Friday, June 19, 2020

This Afternoon — Sunny, with a high near 70. West wind around 10 mph.

Tonight — Clear, with a low around 42. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Saturday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Monday — Sunny, with a high near 77. West northwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Tuesday — Sunny, with a high near 79.

Tuesday Night — Clear, with a low around 5

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 83.

Wednesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Thursday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.