Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Friday, June 26, 2020

SWEETWATER, WYOMING (June 26, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
This Afternoon — Sunny, with a high near 76. West wind around 10 mph.
Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Saturday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph becoming south southwest 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Sunday — A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Windy, with a southwest wind 8 to 18 mph increasing to 19 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday Night — A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.
Monday — A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Monday Night — A 30 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy.
Tuesday — A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.
Tuesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Wednesday — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.
Wednesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 46.
Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 75.