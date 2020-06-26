Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Friday, June 26, 2020

This Afternoon — Sunny, with a high near 76. West wind around 10 mph.

Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph becoming south southwest 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Sunday — A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Windy, with a southwest wind 8 to 18 mph increasing to 19 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night — A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Monday — A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Monday Night — A 30 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Tuesday — A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Tuesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Wednesday — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Wednesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 75.