Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Friday, June 5, 2020

This Afternoon — A 20 percent chance of showers after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 16 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Tonight — A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after 10pm. Increasing clouds, with a low around 56. Windy, with a south wind 16 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Saturday — Showers before noon, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between noon and 5pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. High near 65. Windy, with a south wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night — A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Sunday — Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 60. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night — A 30 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Monday — A slight chance of snow showers before 10am, then a chance of rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy.

Tuesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.

Tuesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.

Wednesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 78.