Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Friday, May 1

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (May 1, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast for Friday, May 1, from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon — A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. West northwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight — A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2pm, then a slight chance of showers between 2pm and 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday — A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Sunday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Monday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Tuesday — Sunny, with a high near 62.

Tuesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Wednesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Wednesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.