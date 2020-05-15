Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Friday, May 15

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (May 15, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast for Friday, May 15, from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon — Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a steady temperature around 56. Breezy, with a west wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 66. West wind 5 to 8 mph.

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Monday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Tuesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.

Tuesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy.

Wednesday — A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.

Wednesday Night — A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Thursday — A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.