Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Friday, May 22

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (May 22, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast for Friday, May 22, from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

This Afternoon — Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a southwest wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tonight — A slight chance of rain showers after 4am, mixing with snow after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday — A chance of rain and snow showers before 8am, then a chance of rain showers between 8am and 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Advertisement

Sunday — A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Memorial Day — Sunny, with a high near 66. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Monday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Advertisement

Tuesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Tuesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 81.

Wednesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy.

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 85.