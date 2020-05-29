Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Friday, May 29, 2020

This Afternoon — A 20 percent chance of showers before 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. West wind 10 to 13 mph.

Tonight — Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable.

Saturday — A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night — A 20 percent chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Monday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Tuesday — Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Tuesday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Wednesday — A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Wednesday Night — A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Thursday — A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.