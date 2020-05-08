Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Friday, May 8

This Afternoon — Sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 61. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Saturday Night — Clear, with a low around 32. East wind 5 to 8 mph.

Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. East wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. East northeast wind 9 to 11 mph.

Monday — A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night — A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Tuesday — A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.

Tuesday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Wednesday — A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.

Wednesday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Thursday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.