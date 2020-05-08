Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Friday, May 8

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (May 8, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast for Friday, May 8, from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
This Afternoon — Sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 61. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
Saturday Night — Clear, with a low around 32. East wind 5 to 8 mph.
Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. East wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. East northeast wind 9 to 11 mph.
Monday — A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.
Monday Night — A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Tuesday — A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.
Tuesday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Wednesday — A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.
Wednesday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Thursday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.