Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Jan. 15, 2020, Wednesday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 15, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon – Sunny, with a high near 25. West wind around 6 mph becoming north northeast.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -5. East wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as -5. South southeast wind 3 to 7 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday – Snow likely before 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Windy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 5. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 27.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 6.

M.L.King Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 26.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.