Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Jan. 16, 2020, Thursday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 16, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. South southeast wind around 9 mph.

Tonight – Increasing clouds, with a steady temperature around 23. South wind 9 to 11 mph.

Friday – Snow, mainly before noon. Patchy blowing snow after 9am. High near 29. Windy, with a west wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 24 to 34 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday Night – Patchy blowing snow before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 4. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 24. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. West wind 8 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 7.

M.L.King Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.